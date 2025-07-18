Next Article
Swachh Survekshan 2025: UP cities shine, Lucknow is 3rd cleanest
Big win for Uttar Pradesh! In the latest Swachh Survekshan (India's national cleanliness survey), several UP cities grabbed top spots.
Lucknow is now officially India's third cleanest big city, and Prayagraj took home the title of Cleanest Ganga City.
President Droupadi Murmu handed out the awards in New Delhi.
Six UP cities among top 20 cleanest in India
It's not just about shiny trophies—these results show that UP is getting serious about cleaner, healthier cities.
Agra was named an "Emerging Clean City," and Gorakhpur scored double honors for safety and overall cleanliness.
With six UP cities among India's top 20 cleanest, it looks like the state's focus on better sanitation is really paying off.
If you care about how your city looks and feels, this is a solid reason to cheer!