RCB's champions parade: Report blames organizers, police for Bengaluru stampede
A recent probe into the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has put both event organizers and top police officials in the spotlight.
Justice John Michael Cunha's report found that the RCB victory parade was held without proper permits, leading to a tragic crowd crush that killed 11 people and injured over 50.
Report calls for legal action against those responsible
The investigation pointed to poor planning, weak security, and zero emergency prep as big reasons things went so wrong.
Senior cops allowed the event to go ahead despite knowing it wasn't ready.
The report calls for legal action against those responsible, plus new rules so future events are safer—think better venues, stronger crowd control, and real emergency plans.