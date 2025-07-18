Karnataka makes CCTV cameras mandatory in all colleges
Karnataka just made it official—every college and university in the state, whether public or private, has to set up CCTV cameras.
The idea is to make campuses safer and cut down on problems like drug use, harassment, and ragging.
This rule covers all higher education spaces, from big universities to polytechnic colleges.
Where the cameras will be installed
CCTV cameras have to go up at main gates, hallways, and common areas—basically anywhere students hang out or pass through.
Colleges linked to VTU are also being told to run seminars about anti-social behavior and put up warning boards.
If your college already has CCTVs, they need to confirm everything's working by July 21.
Some schools already have them
The government hopes visible cameras will actually stop trouble before it starts and help everyone feel safer at college.
Some schools already have them, but a few government colleges are still figuring out funding—so there might be a bit of a wait in some places.