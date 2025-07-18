Family divided by tribal rule returns home after decade
The Kodarvi clan from Mota Pipodara, Banaskantha, spent over a decade away from their village after a murder accusation in 2014 forced them out.
Even though the accused was cleared in 2017, the rest of the clan couldn't return because of a tribal rule called "Chadotaru," which meant they had to either pay up or leave.
For years, families were scattered across Gujarat—until now.
How the families are rebuilding their lives
With help from Banaskantha Police and local leaders, the Kodarvis got their farmland back and support to rebuild.
Two houses are already up, with more coming under government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Funds are also set aside for new roads and better access so the families can settle in again.
After all this time, they're finally back on their own land—ready for a fresh start.