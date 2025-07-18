Family divided by tribal rule returns home after decade

How the families are rebuilding their lives

With help from Banaskantha Police and local leaders, the Kodarvis got their farmland back and support to rebuild.

Two houses are already up, with more coming under government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Funds are also set aside for new roads and better access so the families can settle in again.

After all this time, they're finally back on their own land—ready for a fresh start.