Pune: Tribal girl, 15, assaulted; family beats up accused

Accused hospitalized with broken hands

After the assault, the girl's family confronted the accused and beat him up, leading to his hospitalization with broken hands.

Police have booked him under serious charges, including the POCSO Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Once he's discharged from the hospital, police say he'll be arrested and held accountable.

Investigations are ongoing, and officials have promised to ensure justice for the victim.