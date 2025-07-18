Pune: Tribal girl, 15, assaulted; family beats up accused
A 15-year-old tribal girl with a learning disability was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man from her own village in Pune on the evening of July 14.
The incident happened while she was with a friend near their houses—her friend managed to run away, but the girl was attacked and threatened.
Accused hospitalized with broken hands
After the assault, the girl's family confronted the accused and beat him up, leading to his hospitalization with broken hands.
Police have booked him under serious charges, including the POCSO Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Once he's discharged from the hospital, police say he'll be arrested and held accountable.
Investigations are ongoing, and officials have promised to ensure justice for the victim.