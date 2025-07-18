Next Article
Family of 3 killed in Tamil Nadu road accident
On Thursday evening, a family of three—V Latha (46), her husband K Venkatesan (48), and their son V Gowtham (21)—tragically died in a car crash near Pallur village, Ranipet district.
Their SUV collided with an empty tanker lorry while they were headed out to visit temples.
The accident happened when Venkatesan lost control of the SUV.
Latha died instantly, while her husband and son passed away on the way to the hospital.
The tanker driver had only minor injuries. Locals quickly called for help, and authorities cleared the wreckage within an hour.
Police are now looking into what caused Venkatesan to lose control of the vehicle.