Delhi seeks innovative solutions to tackle old vehicle pollution
Delhi just kicked off an innovation challenge to find smart ways to cut pollution from old vehicles—think diesel cars over 10 years and petrol ones over 15.
The move comes right after the city lifted its ban on refueling these aging rides, and now the government wants fresh ideas to help clear the air.
Who can apply?
Startups, innovators, and researchers from across India are invited to pitch solutions that can quickly lower harmful PM2.5 and PM10 emissions.
Entries will be judged by a panel of experts—likely led by IIT Delhi—who'll look for ideas that are practical, affordable, and easy for people to use.
It's all part of Delhi's push to tackle rising pollution with real-world innovation.