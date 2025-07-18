Chhattisgarh lost ₹791cr to cybercrime since January 2023: Shocking stats
Since January 2023, Chhattisgarh has lost over ₹791 crore to cyber scams—think phishing, fake apps, and scam calls.
The state logged nearly 67,400 complaints, with Raipur alone seeing more than 16,000 cases.
Most victims haven't gotten their money back: only 107 refunds have happened so far.
Just 3 arrests and 7 convictions so far
Despite thousands of reports, just ₹3.69 crore has been refunded in only 107 cases.
Arrests for cybercrime are extremely low—just three arrests and seven convictions so far—which really highlights how tough it's been to catch these scammers.
A lot more work ahead to actually protect people
The government has set up new cyber police stations and hired specialized staff who are still training up.
But with scams rising so fast, officials admit there's a lot more work ahead to actually protect people from online fraud.