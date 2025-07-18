Chhattisgarh lost ₹791cr to cybercrime since January 2023: Shocking stats India Jul 18, 2025

Since January 2023, Chhattisgarh has lost over ₹791 crore to cyber scams—think phishing, fake apps, and scam calls.

The state logged nearly 67,400 complaints, with Raipur alone seeing more than 16,000 cases.

Most victims haven't gotten their money back: only 107 refunds have happened so far.