India wants to make its own fighter jet engines

Right now, most Indian fighter jets run on foreign engines, which gets expensive and limits self-reliance.

While the first AMCA jets will use American GE 414 engines, India's working hard on its own designs and even tweaking older projects for drones.

Plus, talks with the US could bring in more tech know-how—like advanced coatings and blade tech—to help India build better engines itself.

This partnership is a big step toward making Indian defense tech truly homegrown.