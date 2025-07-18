India wants to make its own fighter jet engines
India's defense ministry has recommended a ₹61,000 crore collaboration with France to co-develop powerful new fighter jet engines.
The goal? Build a 120kn engine for future jets like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with French company Safran sharing all its tech—so India can finally make these engines at home instead of buying from abroad.
India wants to make its own fighter jet engines
Right now, most Indian fighter jets run on foreign engines, which gets expensive and limits self-reliance.
While the first AMCA jets will use American GE 414 engines, India's working hard on its own designs and even tweaking older projects for drones.
Plus, talks with the US could bring in more tech know-how—like advanced coatings and blade tech—to help India build better engines itself.
This partnership is a big step toward making Indian defense tech truly homegrown.