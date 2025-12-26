Indian Railways hikes fares for long-distance trains

What's changing with the fares?

Ordinary class tickets now cost 1 paise more per km after 215km, while non-AC and AC mail/express classes go up by 2 paise per km.

Depending on your distance, expect to pay an extra ₹5 to ₹20 in fixed slabs.

Sleeper, first class, AC chair car, three-tier and two-tier classes on popular trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi are included.