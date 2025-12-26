Indian Railways hikes fares for long-distance trains
Heads up if you're planning a train journey—Indian Railways has increased fares for long-distance trips starting December 26, 2025.
The hike kicks in for tickets booked on or after this date and mainly affects ordinary and mail/express classes traveling beyond 215km.
What's changing with the fares?
Ordinary class tickets now cost 1 paise more per km after 215km, while non-AC and AC mail/express classes go up by 2 paise per km.
Depending on your distance, expect to pay an extra ₹5 to ₹20 in fixed slabs.
Sleeper, first class, AC chair car, three-tier and two-tier classes on popular trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi are included.
Who's impacted—and who isn't?
Trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, and more are affected by the price bump.
Good news: suburban services and season tickets up to 215km stay the same.
AC MEMU/DEMU trains plus reservation fees and superfast surcharges aren't touched either.