Next Article
Indian Railways hits 99% electrification mark
Indian Railways is just about to hit its goal of 100% electrification, with over 99% of its broad-gauge tracks powered by electricity as of August 2025.
Only a few last stretches—mainly in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Assam—are left to be electrified.
With only 646 route kilometers left, the network is in its final stages of electrification.
Railways' solar energy push
Alongside electrification, Indian Railways has ramped up its solar energy game—crossing 4,500 MW in solar capacity as of August 2025.
This includes rooftop panels at thousands of stations and buildings.
More projects are underway on surplus land and in states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra to help the railways reach net-zero emissions in the near future.