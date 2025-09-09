Indian Railways hits 99% electrification mark India Sep 09, 2025

Indian Railways is just about to hit its goal of 100% electrification, with over 99% of its broad-gauge tracks powered by electricity as of August 2025.

Only a few last stretches—mainly in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Assam—are left to be electrified.

With only 646 route kilometers left, the network is in its final stages of electrification.