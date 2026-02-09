Indian Railways invests ₹2,414cr in projects across 4 states

More trains, less delays

Jharkhand gets major upgrades described as a cornerstone of the country's Energy, Mineral, and Cement traffic—expect less crowded tracks and more freight moving efficiently.

Punjab's new bypass will cut detours and speed up routes.

In Kerala, doubling tracks means more trains (and fewer delays), while Tamil Nadu's project opens up 15 new train services with an expected rise in annual net earnings of ₹11.77 crore.