Indian Railways invests ₹2,414cr in projects across 4 states
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways just greenlit projects worth ₹2,414 crore to make journeys smoother and safer in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Punjab.
The focus is on easing congestion, boosting capacity for both passengers and freight, and rolling out new tech for better safety.
More trains, less delays
Jharkhand gets major upgrades described as a cornerstone of the country's Energy, Mineral, and Cement traffic—expect less crowded tracks and more freight moving efficiently.
Punjab's new bypass will cut detours and speed up routes.
In Kerala, doubling tracks means more trains (and fewer delays), while Tamil Nadu's project opens up 15 new train services with an expected rise in annual net earnings of ₹11.77 crore.
Safety 1st
Railways has approved the implementation of an electronic interlocking system at 34 northern stations where Kavach is being rolled out, making travel safer than ever.
All these changes are expected to boost industrial hubs such as Bokaro and help increase freight capacity and relieve congestion.