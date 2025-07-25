Next Article
Indian Railways to roll out hydrogen trains, coaches across India
India has taken a big step toward greener travel by successfully testing its first hydrogen-powered train coach in Chennai.
This puts India among a handful of countries exploring hydrogen for railways.
Next up: Indian Railways plans to roll out 35 of these eco-friendly trains as part of the "Hydrogen for Heritage" project, each costing about ₹80 crore, plus extra for new infrastructure.
Pilot project on Jind-Sonipat route
A pilot project is already happening on the Jind-Sonipat route, where an old diesel train is getting upgraded with hydrogen fuel cells.
The goal? Lower operational costs and help India hit its zero-carbon emission targets—while making train travel cleaner for everyone.
If all goes well, you might see more hydrogen trains across the country soon!