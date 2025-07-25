Next Article
Remember Doklam standoff? Now, you can visit the site as tourist
Remember Doklam—the spot where India and China had that tense standoff back in 2017? It's now gearing up for tourists.
Sitting at the crossroads of India, Bhutan, and China, this once-restricted area is set to join India's battlefield tourism circuit by September.
The government hopes opening up Doklam will not only share its unique history but also boost local businesses.
Upgrades for tourists underway
To get ready for visitors, Sikkim officials say upgrades like cafes, toilets, and parking are being built with help from the Army.
Alongside Doklam, historic sites like Nathu La (already a tourist favorite) and Cho La (known for the 1967 clashes) are also part of this new tourism push.