Remember Doklam standoff? Now, you can visit the site as tourist India Jul 25, 2025

Remember Doklam—the spot where India and China had that tense standoff back in 2017? It's now gearing up for tourists.

Sitting at the crossroads of India, Bhutan, and China, this once-restricted area is set to join India's battlefield tourism circuit by September.

The government hopes opening up Doklam will not only share its unique history but also boost local businesses.