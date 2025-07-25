'No road, no vote': Villagers plan to skip elections

Protest reflects people's desire for real change

This protest is more than just about a bumpy ride—it's about people wanting real change from leaders who often promise development but don't deliver.

As village leader Amit Mishra put it, there's been "no development in over 70 years."

Local officials now say repairs are coming, but the villagers' frustration shows how poor infrastructure can push people to lose trust in the system—and even sit out elections.

If these issues aren't solved, it could mean lower voter turnout and bigger questions about rural governance down the line.