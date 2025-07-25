'No road, no vote': Villagers plan to skip elections
Villagers in Nuwawa, Amethi are saying "no road, no vote" and plan to skip the next panchayat and assembly elections if their broken road isn't fixed soon.
For years, they've dealt with potholes and waterlogging—especially during monsoons—which makes daily life tough.
Despite asking for help many times, nothing's changed.
Protest reflects people's desire for real change
This protest is more than just about a bumpy ride—it's about people wanting real change from leaders who often promise development but don't deliver.
As village leader Amit Mishra put it, there's been "no development in over 70 years."
Local officials now say repairs are coming, but the villagers' frustration shows how poor infrastructure can push people to lose trust in the system—and even sit out elections.
If these issues aren't solved, it could mean lower voter turnout and bigger questions about rural governance down the line.