'Operation Sindoor' underway, military must stay alert: Anil Chauhan India Jul 25, 2025

India's Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, confirmed that "Operation Sindoor" is ongoing and stressed the need for the military to stay alert at all times.

He spoke about this at a New Delhi seminar, reminding everyone that even after this year's tense standoff with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack, staying prepared "24x7, 365 days" is crucial.