Next Article
'Operation Sindoor' underway, military must stay alert: Anil Chauhan
India's Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, confirmed that "Operation Sindoor" is ongoing and stressed the need for the military to stay alert at all times.
He spoke about this at a New Delhi seminar, reminding everyone that even after this year's tense standoff with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack, staying prepared "24x7, 365 days" is crucial.
General Chauhan introduces 'convergence warfare'
General Chauhan also introduced "convergence warfare," a strategy that blends traditional combat with newer tech-driven tactics.
He wants soldiers to be both smart and skilled—mastering knowledge ('shaastra') as well as warfare ('shastra').
This marks a big shift in how India's forces are getting ready for more complex challenges ahead.