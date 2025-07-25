Next Article
Judges' impeachment motion vs vacancies, why Indian judiciary is struggling
India's government and opposition are moving to impeach two Allahabad High Court judges—Justice Yashwant Varma (linked to a burnt cash scandal) and Justice Shekhar Yadav (after controversial comments at a VHP event).
The timing highlights efforts to show zero tolerance for corruption, especially with Bihar elections coming up.
One-third of High Court judge positions are empty
While all this is happening, about one-third of High Court judge positions are empty—371 out of 1,122 posts aren't filled.
Even though there are hundreds of proposals and recommendations in the pipeline, the complicated appointment process keeps slowing things down.
The result? Courts stay understaffed just when they're needed most.