Climate change is driving up food prices worldwide

The record-breaking May heatwave damaged harvests and disrupted supply chains, making veggies a lot pricier. Vegetables' share of food inflation jumped from about 31% to nearly 44% in one year. According to the Reserve Bank of India , every extra degree Celsius pushed veggie price inflation up by 2.6 points.

Price spikes make it tougher for central banks to keep things stable

With prices rising so fast, many families are switching to cheaper but less healthy foods—which can lead to long-term health problems.

These climate-driven price spikes also make it tougher for central banks to keep things stable.

The same pattern has doubled coffee prices in Brazil and Vietnam, and cocoa shot up by 280% in West Africa—all thanks to extreme weather.