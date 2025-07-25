Next Article
Odisha: Brothers rape minor, try to bury her alive
In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, two brothers working at a local mutt—Bhagyadhar and Panchanan Das—allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl.
When they found out she was five months pregnant, they, along with an accomplice named Tulu, reportedly tried to bury her alive to hide what happened.
Case highlights rising assaults on minors in area
The girl was rescued after her father went to the police. She's now safe and has had a medical checkup.
The two brothers have been arrested and brought before the court under child protection laws; their accomplice is still on the run as police continue their search.
This case comes amid growing concern over rising sexual assaults on minors in the area, with many calling for stronger action to protect children.