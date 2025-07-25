Next Article
Tidal waves flood villages in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district
Huge tidal waves have crashed into Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh, flooding villages and damaging homes—especially in Mayapatnam, where water reached all the way up to the church.
Suryadapeta and Uppada are also facing heavy losses as families scramble for safety.
Residents demand stronger defenses
People here are urging local officials to step up with real help and long-term protection—not just temporary barriers that don't last.
Many are worried about what might happen next, especially at night.
After a recent embankment breach left four island villages cut off, there's growing frustration: "We need stronger defenses so we're not living in fear every year," say residents.