2006 Mumbai train blasts case: Ex-doctor acquitted after 18 years

Ansari's life during incarceration and his fight for justice

Ansari was arrested by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad and convicted in 2015 along with 11 others for conspiracy linked to the deadly blasts that killed 189 people and injured over 800.

While in prison, he earned political science degrees and worked as a medical assistant, but missed out on key family moments.

He always insisted he was innocent and said he faced torture during interrogation.

Just days after his acquittal, though, the Supreme Court put a hold on it following an appeal by Maharashtra—so his future remains uncertain as legal battles continue.

