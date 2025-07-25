Modi to launch projects worth ₹4,800cr in TN on July 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Tamil Nadu on July 26 and 27 to launch a bunch of big projects worth over ₹4,800 crore.
He'll open a brand-new terminal at Tuticorin Airport, unveil upgraded highways (NH-36 and NH-138), and check out the new cargo berth at VO Chidambaranar Port.
He's also set to join the celebrations for Emperor Rajendra Chola I's birth anniversary at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple.
Details of the projects
The new Tuticorin Airport terminal (₹450 crore) will make flying in and out of the region smoother, handling up to 1,350 passengers during peak hours.
The highway upgrades aim to cut down travel time and boost logistics.
Plus, Modi will lay the foundation for a ₹550 crore power transmission project linked to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant—helping bring more clean energy across the state.