Modi to launch projects worth ₹4,800cr in TN on July 26

Details of the projects

The new Tuticorin Airport terminal (₹450 crore) will make flying in and out of the region smoother, handling up to 1,350 passengers during peak hours.

The highway upgrades aim to cut down travel time and boost logistics.

Plus, Modi will lay the foundation for a ₹550 crore power transmission project linked to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant—helping bring more clean energy across the state.