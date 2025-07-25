Trees vs development: Delhi projects stuck in green cover tangle
Nearly 500 trees are standing between Delhi and seven big new projects—think flyovers, a sports university, a hospital, and more.
With permissions for tree removal or transplantation stuck, construction is on pause.
It's another round in the ongoing tug-of-war between building up the city and protecting its green spaces.
Cost of delay
Delays aren't just slowing things down—they're making them pricier too. The Barapullah Phase III project alone has jumped from ₹964 crore to ₹1,330 crore because of these holdups.
Now, any plan that touches 50 or more trees needs special approval from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), adding extra steps to an already long process.
The delicate balance cities need to maintain
This story is a glimpse into how rules meant to protect the environment can also slow down stuff people use every day—like roads and colleges.
It's a real-life example of how cities struggle to grow without losing their green cover—a balancing act that affects everyone living there.