India's EAM S. Jaishankar arrives in Suriname on 1st visit

Jaishankar highlights Girmitiya roots in Suriname

This visit isn't just about handshakes: Jaishankar is spotlighting India's Girmitiya roots in Suriname, where nearly 27% of people trace their ancestry back to Indian indentured workers.

Talks will center on growing partnerships in agriculture, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and healthcare.

He'll also review Indian-backed community projects before heading next to Trinidad and Tobago.