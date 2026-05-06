India's EAM S. Jaishankar arrives in Suriname on 1st visit
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar just landed in Suriname, marking his first-ever trip there as part of a three-country tour across the Caribbean and South America.
He was welcomed warmly by Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and shared his excitement for the upcoming talks on social media.
Jaishankar highlights Girmitiya roots in Suriname
This visit isn't just about handshakes: Jaishankar is spotlighting India's Girmitiya roots in Suriname, where nearly 27% of people trace their ancestry back to Indian indentured workers.
Talks will center on growing partnerships in agriculture, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and healthcare.
He'll also review Indian-backed community projects before heading next to Trinidad and Tobago.