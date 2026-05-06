India's fuel prices unchanged on Thursday as authorities signal stability

Across cities petrol and diesel rates

Here's how things look: In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62 per liter.

Mumbai's paying a bit more (petrol at ₹104.21 per liter and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter) while Kolkata's rates are just under that mark.

Chennai sits around ₹100 per liter for petrol, but Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46 per liter and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.