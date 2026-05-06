India's fuel prices unchanged on Thursday as authorities signal stability
Fuel prices across India held steady on Thursday, even though the global crude oil scene is pretty wild right now.
Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged, with authorities signaling stability in the near term, to help with inflation and give everyone a breather at the pump, while oil companies are quietly taking on some of the extra cost behind the scenes.
Across cities petrol and diesel rates
Here's how things look: In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62 per liter.
Mumbai's paying a bit more (petrol at ₹104.21 per liter and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter) while Kolkata's rates are just under that mark.
Chennai sits around ₹100 per liter for petrol, but Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46 per liter and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.
Commercial LPGs up since May 1
While regular fuel prices haven't budged, commercial LPG cylinders got pricier from May 1, something businesses are definitely feeling right now.