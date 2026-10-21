India's packed Wednesday includes CMRL case, politics and Vijayadashami

Delhi's cabinet meets today, followed by an AAP press conference.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will do Navratri rituals before meeting citizens and joining Police Commemoration Day ceremonies.

In Mumbai, three people arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case will be produced before a Mumbai court for remand.

Meanwhile, developments following the Chorbagan stampede and Durga idol immersion will be covered in West Bengal.

And on the international front: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar.