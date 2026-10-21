India's packed Wednesday includes CMRL case, politics and Vijayadashami
India's got a packed Wednesday ahead: major court hearings are on, including the CMRL bribery case with former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and violence from Andhra Pradesh civic polls.
Politically, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Misra Mona and working president Imran Masood will hold a press conference, and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is scheduled to visit Basti.
Plus, it's Vijayadashami! Expect grand Jamboo Savari festivities in Mysuru and Police Commemoration Day events across the country.
Delhi cabinet meeting, Marco Rubio visit
Delhi's cabinet meets today, followed by an AAP press conference.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will do Navratri rituals before meeting citizens and joining Police Commemoration Day ceremonies.
In Mumbai, three people arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case will be produced before a Mumbai court for remand.
Meanwhile, developments following the Chorbagan stampede and Durga idol immersion will be covered in West Bengal.
And on the international front: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar.