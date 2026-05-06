India's plan to reopen Lipulekh route reignites Nepal border dispute
India
India's plan to reopen the Lipulekh route for the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has reopened old wounds with Nepal.
India says this path has been used for decades and is under its control, but Nepal insists Lipulekh (and nearby regions like Kalapani) are on their side, pointing to old maps and treaties.
Nepal foreign ministry urges dialogue
Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging engage in dialogue so things don't get tense.
Both countries are leaning on history, but can't agree on where the border actually lies.
With the pilgrimage in focus again, finding a diplomatic solution feels more important than ever to keep relations steady.