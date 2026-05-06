India's plan to reopen Lipulekh route reignites Nepal border dispute India May 06, 2026

India's plan to reopen the Lipulekh route for the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has reopened old wounds with Nepal.

India says this path has been used for decades and is under its control, but Nepal insists Lipulekh (and nearby regions like Kalapani) are on their side, pointing to old maps and treaties.