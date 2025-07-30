Next Article
IndiGo adds more international flights, announces new Dreamliner aircraft
IndiGo is stepping up its game with more international flights from Mumbai—Amsterdam and Manchester are getting extra connections starting late September.
Plus, the airline's adding five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to its fleet this financial year, making travel a bit smoother for everyone.
IndiGo to launch flights from Hindon to 9 cities
IndiGo is also launching flights from Hindon Airport (Ghaziabad) to nine cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Union Civil Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu called Hindon a success of the Udan scheme, highlighting how better air links can help smaller cities grow—think more jobs and easier travel for all.
