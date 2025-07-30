Manipur: 4 people, including 3 militants, arrested during fresh raids

Arrests part of ongoing security operations

Two of those arrested are members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), picked up in Imphal East and West.

One is accused of a recent shooting in Napet Palli village, with a pistol found on him.

Another person, tied to a local criminal gang, was also caught with two firearms.

With President's rule still in effect since February 2025 and security operations ongoing, these arrests are part of wider efforts to bring some peace back to the region.