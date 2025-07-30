Manipur: 4 people, including 3 militants, arrested during fresh raids
Security forces in Manipur have arrested four people—including three from banned militant groups—during fresh raids aimed at curbing violence and extortion.
These arrests come as the state continues to struggle with ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which have sadly claimed over 260 lives and forced thousands from their homes since May 2023.
Arrests part of ongoing security operations
Two of those arrested are members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL), picked up in Imphal East and West.
One is accused of a recent shooting in Napet Palli village, with a pistol found on him.
Another person, tied to a local criminal gang, was also caught with two firearms.
With President's rule still in effect since February 2025 and security operations ongoing, these arrests are part of wider efforts to bring some peace back to the region.