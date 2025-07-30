Next Article
UP: Kanwariya returning from pilgrimage crushed to death by tractor
A 30-year-old kanwariya named Vijay Kumar sadly lost his life in Shahjahanpur, UP, after a tractor accident on Wednesday.
He was heading home from a pilgrimage to Gola Gokarannath with fellow devotees when the tragedy happened.
Police are investigating the incident
Kumar slipped while trying to board the front trolley near Nigohi road in Puwayan and fell, leading to the rear trolley running over him.
He died on the spot, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Diksha Bhawre.
Police are investigating and have sent his body for post-mortem to understand exactly what happened.