Next Article
Kolkata cops bust gay dating app extortion racket, 3 held
Kolkata Police have arrested three men accused of using a dating app to extort money from members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The case came to light after a user reported being lured by someone called "Ashish," then threatened and forced to transfer nearly ₹97,000 near Ballygunge Circular Road.
Investigators are now tracing the money trail
After the complaint, police quickly filed charges for extortion and common intention in criminal acts, arresting one suspect within hours.
Investigators are now tracing the money trail and checking if this group has targeted others before.
Authorities are also looking into whether this was part of a larger pattern of exploiting LGBTQ+ users on dating platforms.