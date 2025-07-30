'Dogesh Babu' gets residence certificate in Bihar, again India Jul 30, 2025

A dog named "Dogesh Babu" just got issued a fake residence certificate in Bihar's Nawada district, complete with his photo and parents listed as "dogesh ke papa" and "dogesh ki mummy."

This isn't even the first time—it happened last week too in Patna, where another dog called "Dog Babu" got similar paperwork.

Officials say these cases used fake documents and even misused someone's Aadhaar info.