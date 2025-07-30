Next Article
'Dogesh Babu' gets residence certificate in Bihar, again
A dog named "Dogesh Babu" just got issued a fake residence certificate in Bihar's Nawada district, complete with his photo and parents listed as "dogesh ke papa" and "dogesh ki mummy."
This isn't even the first time—it happened last week too in Patna, where another dog called "Dog Babu" got similar paperwork.
Officials say these cases used fake documents and even misused someone's Aadhaar info.
Authorities are now investigating with cyber experts
It's more than just an internet meme—these bizarre cases reveal big gaps in Bihar's digital verification system, especially as the state gears up for elections and needs legit documents for voter lists.
The authorities are now investigating with cyber experts to track down whoever pulled off these pranks.