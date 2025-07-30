Next Article
J&K: 2 teachers die in flash flood while on motorcycle
Two teachers from Udhampur—Jagdev Singh (37) and Sanjay Kumar (39)—tragically lost their lives after being caught in a sudden flash flood while riding home from a training course in Ramban district.
Their motorcycle was found abandoned, and their bodies were discovered about 300 meters downstream the next day.
Flash floods hit J&K's hilly areas every monsoon
Flash floods hit Jammu and Kashmir's hilly areas every monsoon, often with little warning.
These fast-moving waters can sweep away people and vehicles in seconds.
Sadly, incidents like this keep happening, highlighting just how risky travel can be during heavy rain in the region.