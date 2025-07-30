Next Article
Kerala couple blackmails ex-boss for ₹30cr, gets caught in sting
A couple in Kochi, Krishna Raj and Shweta Babu, landed in police custody after allegedly blackmailing their former boss out of a whopping ₹30 crore.
They reportedly made up a story about an affair and harassment to pressure the IT firm owner into handing over cash and two cheques worth ₹10 crore each.
Both have admitted to their roles
After receiving the cheques, the businessman went straight to the cops.
Police set up a sting operation, caught the couple red-handed, and recovered the cheques.
Both have admitted to their roles, and investigators are now checking if anyone else was involved as court proceedings get underway.