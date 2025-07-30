Next Article
Navi Mumbai teacher arrested for semi-nude video call with student
A 35-year-old teacher in Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly making a semi-nude video call to a Class 10 student.
The situation came to light when the student told his parents, leading them to file a police complaint.
Police have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act, and the teacher is currently in custody.
Police investigating if other students were also targeted
According to the student's father, the teacher's sexually explicit chats and calls on social media platforms like Instagram took a toll on his son's mental health.
Police are now checking if other students might have been targeted too, aiming to keep everyone safe at school.