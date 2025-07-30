Navi Mumbai teacher arrested for semi-nude video call with student India Jul 30, 2025

A 35-year-old teacher in Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly making a semi-nude video call to a Class 10 student.

The situation came to light when the student told his parents, leading them to file a police complaint.

Police have registered an FIR under the POCSO Act, and the teacher is currently in custody.