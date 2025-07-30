Next Article
August 2025 has 5 long weekends, many festival breaks
August 2025 is shaping up to be a great month for students across India, with plenty of holidays lined up.
The fun starts with Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9-10—most schools will give a two-day break that weekend.
Independence Day falls on Friday, August 15, followed by Janmashtami on Sunday, August 17, making it a three-day weekend.
Ganesh Chaturthi lands midweek on Wednesday, August 27.
Students can expect several long weekends in August
With five Saturdays and five Sundays this month, plus all the festival breaks, students can expect several long weekends and much-needed downtime from classes.
School holiday patterns vary by region but overall, August is packed with opportunities to relax and recharge.