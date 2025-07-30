August 2025 has 5 long weekends, many festival breaks India Jul 30, 2025

August 2025 is shaping up to be a great month for students across India, with plenty of holidays lined up.

The fun starts with Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, August 9-10—most schools will give a two-day break that weekend.

Independence Day falls on Friday, August 15, followed by Janmashtami on Sunday, August 17, making it a three-day weekend.

Ganesh Chaturthi lands midweek on Wednesday, August 27.