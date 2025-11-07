Next Article
IndiGo flights delayed across Delhi due to technical snag
India
If you're flying IndiGo from Delhi on Friday, expect some delays.
A temporary system outage hit the Airport Authority of India's AMSS—the tech that keeps airlines and Air Traffic Control in sync—causing a slowdown for IndiGo flights.
The airline confirmed on X (yep, formerly Twitter) that their schedules are affected.
What is the airline doing?
IndiGo says their crews and ground teams are working hard to get things back on track and make the wait easier.
They're encouraging travelers to check real-time updates on their website or app, and thanked everyone for hanging in there while they sort things out.