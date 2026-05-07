IndiGo Hyderabad to Chandigarh flight evacuated after power bank fire
India
An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh had a scary moment when a power bank caught fire while the plane was taxiing.
Smoke quickly filled the cabin, and all 200 people on board had to slide out in an emergency evacuation.
Richa Arya suffers multiple fractures
During the rush to get out, a passenger named Richa Arya was seriously injured and needed surgery for multiple fractures.
While crew acted fast to put out the fire, some passengers slowed things down by grabbing their luggage instead of leaving it behind, something aviation experts warn against.
The plane is grounded for checks; IndiGo is supporting Arya's family with medical costs, and an investigation is expected.