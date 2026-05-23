IndiGo reroutes Delhi to Shirdi flight to Navi Mumbai
India
IndiGo's Delhi-to-Shirdi flight got rerouted to Navi Mumbai on Saturday because of rough weather at Shirdi Airport.
The aircraft was rerouted as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, according to officials.
Before this, IndiGo had already warned travelers about heavy rain in Mumbai and suggested checking flight status and traffic updates on its app or website before heading out.
IndiGo says airport teams monitoring weather
IndiGo also posted on X, reassuring everyone that its airport teams were keeping an eye on the weather and ready to help if needed.
Flight diversions like this are not new for IndiGo: on May 8, a Kolkata-Patna flight had to land in Lucknow due to similar weather issues.
Safety remains the top priority whenever things get unpredictable.