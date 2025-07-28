Next Article
Insecticide used for weekend fogging affects students in UP
Around two dozen students from a government school in Kanouna village, Bulandshahr, landed in the hospital on Monday after breathing in leftover insecticide used for weekend fogging.
Many felt sick with vomiting and facial irritation as soon as they got to class—some were even fasting, which made things worse.
Students are stable
Most students got treated at a private hospital, while a few with more serious breathing problems were sent to a community health center.
Early checks point to lingering insecticide as the cause.
Now, local officials and police are keeping an eye on the school to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Thankfully, everyone is stable and no major complications have been reported.