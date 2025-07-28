Next Article
J&K: Arms supplier to militants arrested in Kupwara
On Monday, a security forces operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, uncovered a big stash of weapons and led to the arrest of Wali Mohammad Mir.
Acting on specific intelligence, security forces moved into the Marsary area of Chowkibal, where Mir—suspected to be connected with banned terror groups—was taken into custody.
Mir supplied arms to militants
Early investigations reveal Mir had been supplying arms and ammo to militants in the region—a serious offense under terrorism laws.
He's now facing charges as police work to track down others potentially involved in his network.
This crackdown is inferred to be part of ongoing efforts to cut off weapon supplies fueling terrorism in north Kashmir.
More updates are expected as the probe continues.