81 elephants killed by trains since 2019: Government data
Since 2019, at least 81 elephants have lost their lives in train accidents across India, according to the latest government data.
The numbers are rising—17 deaths in 2023-24—making trains the second biggest threat to elephants after electrocution.
Railways, environment ministries working to reduce wildlife accidents
To help protect these gentle giants, the railways and environment ministries have started slowing down trains in elephant zones and using seismic sensors to detect movement.
They're also building underpasses, ramps, and fences so elephants can cross tracks safely.
Right now, 77 railway stretches across 14 states are getting special attention as part of a bigger plan to reduce wildlife accidents on transport routes.