Mareesa, daughter of Rajouri official killed in shelling, gets job
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor has promised Mareesa Thapa, daughter of late Rajouri official Raj Kumar Thapa, a government job once she finishes her studies.
Thapa was killed during Pakistani shelling in May 2025's Operation Sindoor.
Impact of Operation Sindoor on families
This move shows the government's support for families affected by recent border violence.
Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, triggered deadly exchanges between India and Pakistan that left at least 28 people dead in Jammu and Kashmir.
The job assurance is meant to help Mareesa's family recover and signals solidarity with others hit by the conflict.
Job letter handed to Mareesa
The job letter was handed to Mareesa at a ceremony attended by her mother and local officials.
For many, it's a reminder that behind every headline are real families coping with loss—and that community support matters.