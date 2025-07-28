Editorial: MNS's attack on coach shows how politics intimidates people
A video from Kalyan, Mumbai, shows Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members attacking Siddharth Singh Chandel, who runs a local exam coaching center.
The activists accused him of overcharging students and not delivering on promised education, then physically assaulted him using slaps and objects.
This isn't the first such incident—MNS supporters have recently targeted shopkeepers and migrant workers too.
What's more concerning is the silence of authorities
These attacks are happening amid protests against Maharashtra's new rule making Hindi compulsory in early grades.
What's more worrying is that police action has been minimal—most attackers were quickly released—and MNS leaders have openly backed the violence.
For young people in Maharashtra, this raises real concerns about safety, growing political intimidation, and how language disputes are fueling tensions in daily life.