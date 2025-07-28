Jammu police officer battling illness found dead at home India Jul 28, 2025

Assistant Sub-inspector Kulbir Kour, 52, was found dead at her home in Jammu on Sunday.

She had been battling a life-threatening illness and depression, and had been on extended medical leave.

Police say her death appears to be suicide linked to her ongoing health issues.

Her family received her body for last rites after completion of postmortem and other legal formalities.