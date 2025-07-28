Next Article
Jammu police officer battling illness found dead at home
Assistant Sub-inspector Kulbir Kour, 52, was found dead at her home in Jammu on Sunday.
She had been battling a life-threatening illness and depression, and had been on extended medical leave.
Police say her death appears to be suicide linked to her ongoing health issues.
Her family received her body for last rites after completion of postmortem and other legal formalities.
Officer on extended medical leave
Kour served at the District Police Lines in Jammu but had stepped back from duty for a long time due to serious illness.
Her passing highlights how tough it can be for police personnel dealing with chronic health problems and mental stress—reminding us that even those who serve need support too.