Air India missed emergency slide check before fatal crash
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has pulled up Air India for missing a crucial safety check—an overdue emergency slide inspection on one of its planes.
This came to light during an audit before the tragic AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 260 lives.
Airline has faced scrutiny over maintenance and training lapses
After the missed inspection was discovered, the plane was grounded until Air India fixed the problem.
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol highlighted that DGCA takes safety seriously and uses audits, spot checks, and penalties to keep airlines in line.
Since Tata Group took over Air India in 2022, the airline has faced scrutiny over maintenance and training lapses—this latest incident shows why those checks matter.
Regulators watching closely, public trust at stake
With regulators watching closely and public trust potentially at stake after recent tragedies, Air India will likely face even tighter oversight going forward.
For travelers, it's a reminder that behind-the-scenes safety checks are critical—and skipping them isn't taken lightly.