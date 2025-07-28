Air India missed emergency slide check before fatal crash

Airline has faced scrutiny over maintenance and training lapses

After the missed inspection was discovered, the plane was grounded until Air India fixed the problem.

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol highlighted that DGCA takes safety seriously and uses audits, spot checks, and penalties to keep airlines in line.

Since Tata Group took over Air India in 2022, the airline has faced scrutiny over maintenance and training lapses—this latest incident shows why those checks matter.