Shani Shingnapur temple trust CEO dies by suicide
Nitin Shete, 43, who was the deputy CEO of the Shri Shaneshwar Devasthan Trust (which manages the famous Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra), died by suicide at his home on Monday.
His family found him after he didn't answer their calls; he was declared dead at the hospital.
Police have registered an accidental death case and are waiting for post-mortem results.
Shete's death linked to temple trust corruption scandal
Shete's death comes right after a huge corruption scandal hit the temple trust—think fake donation apps and thousands of "ghost" employees on payrolls.
The Maharashtra government dissolved the old trust board and put it under government control.
Investigators say between ₹100 crore and ₹500 crore may have been embezzled.
Police are also looking into whether Shete had any role in these financial irregularities as part of ongoing criminal cases against the trust.