Shani Shingnapur temple trust CEO dies by suicide

Shete's death linked to temple trust corruption scandal

Shete's death comes right after a huge corruption scandal hit the temple trust—think fake donation apps and thousands of "ghost" employees on payrolls.

The Maharashtra government dissolved the old trust board and put it under government control.

Investigators say between ₹100 crore and ₹500 crore may have been embezzled.

Police are also looking into whether Shete had any role in these financial irregularities as part of ongoing criminal cases against the trust.