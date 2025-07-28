Man murders 2 women, attempts to kill another in Jalgaon

Police connected the dots through his modus operandi

The case broke open when the third victim, Shahnaz B, managed to escape during an attack by calling for help—alerting villagers and police.

Sandanshiv was caught soon after and confessed to both murders as well as the attempt on Shahnaz's life.

Police connected the cases through his repeated method of luring women into isolated areas.

Locals are now asking for stronger safety measures for women in response to these incidents.