Man murders 2 women, attempts to kill another in Jalgaon
In Jalgaon, Maharashtra, police arrested Anil Govinda Sandanshiv for allegedly murdering two women and attempting to kill another.
He reportedly tricked his victims with fake promises of love, took them to a forest in Sumthane Shivar, and attacked them with stones before stealing their valuables.
The two victims—Shobhabai Koli and Vaijayantabai Bhoi—were found dead in the same area months apart.
Police connected the dots through his modus operandi
The case broke open when the third victim, Shahnaz B, managed to escape during an attack by calling for help—alerting villagers and police.
Sandanshiv was caught soon after and confessed to both murders as well as the attempt on Shahnaz's life.
Police connected the cases through his repeated method of luring women into isolated areas.
Locals are now asking for stronger safety measures for women in response to these incidents.