Next Article
Karnataka's flood crisis: 90 lives lost, thousands of homes damaged
Karnataka is facing one of its toughest monsoon seasons in years—since April, floods, landslides, and lightning have claimed 90 lives.
The state has also seen big losses to homes and crops, with more than 3,900 houses damaged and 18,000 hectares of farmland affected.
Pre-monsoons rains were highest in 125 years
This year's pre-monsoon rainfall was the highest in 125 years—May alone saw nearly triple the usual rain.
Heavy downpours led to school closures, transport issues, and left many communities struggling.
With red and orange alerts still active in several districts and rescue teams on standby, staying updated is more important than ever for everyone's safety.