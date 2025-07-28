Disputed borders halt Adani's 2,200 MW hydro storage projects in India
Andhra Pradesh has called off two big Adani Green Energy hydro storage projects in Parvathipuram Manyam district.
The reason? Ongoing boundary disputes with Odisha made it impossible for Adani to even finish basic surveys, so the company asked for the projects to be canceled.
The state agreed on July 17, 2025, shutting down the Kurukutti (1,200 MW) and Karrivalasa (1,000 MW) plans.
How the project got stuck
Adani got approval back in June 2022 and started work with help from state agencies. But thanks to unresolved border problems, progress just stalled out.
After months of waiting, Adani officially requested a cancellation—first in September 2024 and again in May this year—asking for their facilitation fees to be refunded or shifted elsewhere.
Fees to be adjusted against other Adani projects in AP
The state's renewable energy board backed Adani up, saying the company wasn't at fault here.
Now those fees will be adjusted against other Adani projects in Andhra Pradesh that aren't stuck in dispute.
This means Adani can keep moving forward where things are clearer—while everyone waits for border issues to get sorted out.
